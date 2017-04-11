April 11 Tianjin Keyvia Electric Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 33 million yuan to 37 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (4.6 million yuan)

* Comments that seasonal impacting, loss in domestic units, as well as increased financing expense are main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tCyvxr

