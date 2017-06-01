BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao confirms to issue 1.3 bln yuan 5-year bonds with coupon rate of 7 pct
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
June 1Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 7
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28