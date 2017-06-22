WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd
* Says it is not aware of Tesla's plan to build factory in China
* Says it does not participate in Tesla's production project in China for the time being
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2stZHDb
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.