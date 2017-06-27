BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 3.6 percent to 8.4 percent, or to be 64.5 million yuan to 67.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (62.3 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2nLWeA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.