June 27Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 3.6 percent to 8.4 percent, or to be 64.5 million yuan to 67.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (62.3 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2nLWeA

