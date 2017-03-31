March 31 Tianjin Printronics Circuit Corp :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 16.1 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are decreased effective Working Hours and sharply increased material price

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Jpn8n0

