BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11Tianjin Realty Development Group Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 55 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.3 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are investment return of subsidiary and financial income of joint-stock unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dif8Fc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.