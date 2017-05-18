UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 245 million yuan ($35.56 million) with Broad Street Investments Holding (Singapore) and Stonebridge 2017 (Singapore) in pets hospital investment firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qUQLHh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8903 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct