March 17 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net loss narrows to 455.0 million yuan ($65.92 million) from 679.5 million yuan year ago

* Says it plans to invest about 2.4 billion yuan in 2017

* Says it will implement delisting risk warning from March 21 as it has reported two net losses for two years in a row

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mCpaVq; bit.ly/2mCdjXC; bit.ly/2nzerfm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)