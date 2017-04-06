BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 423.3 million yuan ($61.38 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 360.2 million yuan year ago
* Says it plans to buy 80 percent stake in technology firm for 1.2 billion yuan by cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oEGhKT; bit.ly/2nfNMrI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.