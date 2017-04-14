BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise to 170-180 million yuan ($24.69-26.14 million) from 79.1 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pADWxa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.