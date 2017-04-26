April 26 Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2G6DJN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)