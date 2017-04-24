April 24 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 7.6 percent to 27.6 percent, or to be 270 million yuan to 320 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (250.8 million yuan)

* Comments that improved productivity and operation is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L9gg5p

