March 31Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd :

* Says it will use up to 6.5 million yuan to buy 20 percent stake in its Chinese medicine controlling unit, which is in charge of Bozhou industrial park construction project

* It will hold 71 percent stake in the Chinese medicine unit after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0p4bm9

