BRIEF-Maccura Biotechnology to invest 4.5 mln yuan to set up biology company with partner
* Says it will invest 4.5 million yuan to set up a Qingdao-based biology company with partner
June 14 Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it and unit plan medicines projects with total investment of 410 million yuan ($60.32 million)
June 23Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Mingjian as general manager Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hoo5cv Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)