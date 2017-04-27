BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 216.0 million yuan to 270.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (180.0 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of integrated circuit business is the main reason for the forecast
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.