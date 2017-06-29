BRIEF-Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology revises FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook

June 29(Reuters) - Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 56.4 million yuan to 63.9 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 H1 to be 30.1 million yuan to 52.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 75.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased price of products is the main reasons for the forecast

