19 hours ago
BRIEF-Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology revises FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook
Indian stocks to scale new highs on government reforms
Indian stocks to scale new highs on government reforms
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
June 29, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology revises FY 2017 H1 net profit outlook

1 Min Read

June 29(Reuters) - Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 56.4 million yuan to 63.9 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 H1 to be 30.1 million yuan to 52.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 75.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased price of products is the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YWXYLA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

