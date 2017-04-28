April 28Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 30.1 million yuan to 52.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 75.1 million yuan

* Says enoki mushroom price decrease is the main reason for the forcast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TrWkbZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)