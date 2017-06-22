WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Airbus:
* Tibet Financial Leasing signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 20 Airbus A321neos at the Paris Airshow to meet strong market demand for more modern and fuel-efficient aircraft, says Airbus
* Tibet Financial Leasing was established in 2015 as the first financial leasing company in Tibet Autonomous Region
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.