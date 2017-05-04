BRIEF-Aryzta: Keith Cooper appointed as CEO of its Americas business on interim basis
* ANNOUNCES THAT THE BOARD HAS APPOINTED KEITH COOPER, A SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR AT FTI CONSULTING AS CEO OF ITS AMERICAS BUSINESS ON AN INTERIM BASIS
May 4 Tibet Galaxy Science and Technology Development Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Tan Changbin as new CFO to replace Wei Xiaogang who resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h8jYI8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ANNOUNCES THAT THE BOARD HAS APPOINTED KEITH COOPER, A SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR AT FTI CONSULTING AS CEO OF ITS AMERICAS BUSINESS ON AN INTERIM BASIS
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016, to holders of A shares recorded on June 23 and cash dividend of $ 0.027657 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 28