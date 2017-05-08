BRIEF-Ipca Labs says U.S.FDA has not carried new inspections at co's Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur, Silvassa plants
* Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units
May 8Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co :
* Says it issued 34 million A shares of its common stock through private placement and raised 1.24 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RNQDep
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units
* GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES