BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Tibet Tourism Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 965 million yuan ($139.96 million) in private placement of shares to fund two resort projects
* Says share trade to resume on March 7
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017