BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Ticc Capital Corp
* Ticc announces results of operations for the quarter ended december 31, 2016 and announces quarterly distributions of $0.20 per share for each of the quarters ending march 31, 2017, june 30, 2017, and september 30, 2017
* Ticc capital corp- core net investment income for quarter ended december 31, 2016 approximately $0.22 per share
* Ticc capital corp- quarter ended december 31, 2016 net investment income approximately $0.14 per share
* Ticc capital corp- as of february 28, 2017, we estimate cash on our balance sheet to be approximately $64.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.