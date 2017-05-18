BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 17 Tidewater Inc:
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
* Tidewater - prepackaged plan is supported by lenders holding approximately 60% of outstanding principal amount of loans under credit agreement
* No trustee has been appointed
* Believes it has adequate liquidity to maintain its operations in ordinary course
Does not intend to seek any debtor-in-possession financing during pendency of bankruptcy cases
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court