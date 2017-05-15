BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd:
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 results, strategic acquisition and operational update
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.02
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure - commenced expansion plans at brc for about 50 MMCF/D of incremental processing capacity for about $10 million of capital
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd qtrly total revenues C$49.6 million versus C$18.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$35.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd - Tidewater has approved capital projects of approximately $50 million to end of 2017
* Tidewater Midstream - plans to exit 2017 with run-rate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $70 million
* Tidewater Midstream - Tidewater is focused on delivering approximately 20 pct EBITDA per share growth over next twelve months
* Tidewater Midstream- plans to reactivate recently acquired deep cut extraction plant by jan 2018 for capital of about $12 million
* Tidewater Midstream- plans to expand brc by roughly 50 mmcf/d for $10 million of capital with incremental capacity expected to be online in dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.