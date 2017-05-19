May 19 Tidewater Inc
* Tidewater receives approval of first day motions
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain
first day motions related to ordinary course business activities
* Approved motions authorize company to pay prepetition
employee wages and benefits without interruption in ordinary
course of business
* Approved motions also authorize co to maintain insurance
programs, utilize its current cash management system in ordinary
course of business
* Approved motions also authorize co to pay undisputed
prepetition obligations owed to vendors & trade creditors in
ordinary course of business
