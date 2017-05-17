BRIEF-Sharp Pres says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse 1st section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
May 17 TIE KINETIX NV:
* H1 EBITDA AMOUNTS TO € 837K (H1 2016: € 706K)
* H1 ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTS TO € 6.715K (H1 2016: € 7.085K)
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE DECLINES 4.4% TO € 9,720K (H1 2016: € 10,174K)
* H1 GROSS MARGIN EUR 5.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2roRrAP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.