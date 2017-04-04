BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Tie Kinetix NV:
* Order intake for the month of March 2017 in excess of 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) Source text: bit.ly/2nVZ2Ir Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: