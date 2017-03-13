Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Tier Reit Inc
* Announces sale of Eisenhower I
* Tier reit inc - property was sold today to an unrelated third party for $31.4 million
* Tier reit inc - deal includes incentive to earn up to an additional $3.0 million subject to certain future events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.