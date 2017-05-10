BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Tier Reit Inc
* Tier REIT announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q1 FFO per share $0.38
* Tier REIT Inc - Maintained its originally issued 2017 outlook and assumptions, except for a $100 million increase to dispositions of non-target properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
