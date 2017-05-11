May 11 TIETO OYJ

* FINNISH TRANSPORT SAFETY AGENCY, TRAFI, WILL PURCHASE INFORMATION SYSTEM SERVICES FROM TIETO VIA A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

* TIETO TO DEVELOP IT SYSTEMS AND SMART TRAFFIC SERVICES WITH FINNISH TRANSPORT SAFETY AGENCY

* CONTRACT PERIOD IS VALID FROM 2017 TO 2021, WITH A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 11 MILLION. Source text: bit.ly/2r4eWQi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)