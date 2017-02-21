Feb 21 Tiffany & Co:
* Tiffany & Co. and Jana Partners announce appointments of
three new independent directors to Tiffany & Co. Board of
directors
* Tiffany & Co says with addition of messrs. Farah, Lillie
and Trapani, Tiffany & Co. Board will increase from 10 to 13
members
* Tiffany & Co - with addition of Farah, Lillie and
Trapani, Tiffany & Co. Board will increase from 10 to 13 members
* Tiffany & co - will be limiting waivers under retirement
age provisions in its governance documents
* Tiffany & co - in connection with appointments, Tiffany &
Co. has entered into cooperation agreements with each of Jana
Partners and Trapani
* Tiffany & co - under agreements, co will nominate messrs.
Farah, lillie and trapani for election to board at company's
2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Tiffany & co - jana partners and trapani have agreed to
customary standstill and voting commitments
* Tiffany & co - additionally, pursuant to agreements, jana
partners and trapani are committed to be independent of each
other going forward
* Tiffany & co -jana partners llc, which together with
francesco trapani owns approximately 5.1 pct of tiffany's
outstanding shares
* Tiffany - in accordance with mandatory retirement age, one
current director will not stand for reelection at 2017 annual
meeting of stockholders
* Tiffany & co - trapani will join search committee formed
by board of directors to oversee co's previously announced
search for new ceo
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: