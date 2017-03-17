UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Tiffany & Co
* Tiffany reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; sales and earnings in line with previous guidance; management provides its outlook for 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $1.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tiffany & co - net inventories at january 31, 2017 were 3% lower than at prior year-end
* Tiffany & co- management expects for fiscal 2017 net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $700 million
* Tiffany & co - expects for fiscal 2017 capital expenditures of $250 million
* Tiffany & co- for fiscal 2017 free cash flow of approximately $450 million
* Tiffany & co - expects for fiscal 2017 net inventories unchanged from prior year
* Tiffany & co says qtrly net sales $1,229.6 million versus. $1,213.6 million
* Tiffany & co - for fy ending jan 31, 2018 sees worldwide net sales increasing by a low-single-digit percent and by a mid-single-digit percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis
* Tiffany & co - sees fiscal 2017 net earnings per diluted share increasing by a high-single-digit percentage over 2016's earnings per diluted share of $3.55
* Tiffany & co - in q4 comparable store sales were unchanged from prior year
* Tiffany & co says qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.