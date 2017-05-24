May 24 Tiffany & Co:

* Tiffany reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 sales $900 million versus I/B/E/S view $913.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tiffany & Co says management is maintaining its earnings guidance for year

* Tiffany & Co says net inventories at April 30, 2017 were 5pct lower than a year ago

* Tiffany & Co qtrly comparable store sales declined 2pct

* Tiffany & Co - expects for fiscal 2017 net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $700 million, free cash flow of approximately $450 million

* Tiffany & Co -for fiscal 2017, sees worldwide net sales increasing over prior year by low-single-digit percentage as reported and on constant-exchange-rate basis

* Tiffany & Co - expects for fiscal 2017 capital expenditures of $250 million

* Tiffany & Co sees capital expenditures of $250 million for 2017

* FY earnings per share view $3.98, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S