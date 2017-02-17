BRIEF-Hanall Biopharma to dispose treasury shares for 131.7 mln won
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5
Feb 17 TiGenix NV:
* TiGenix and Takeda report on Friday morning new data highlighting maintenance of long-term remission of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients with Cx601 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5
* Rich Wisdom Ltd shall transfer and assign to transferee limited partnership interest for a consideration of US$3.72 million