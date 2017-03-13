March 13 Tigenix NV:

* Announces Phase I/II results of AlloCSC-01 in Acute Myocardial Infarction

* All safety objectives of study have been met

* No mortality or major cardiac adverse events (MACE) have been found at 30 days meeting primary end-point of study

* No mortality or major cardiac adverse events have been found at 6 months or 12 months follow-up