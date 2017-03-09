WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Tigenix NV:
* TiGenix announces positive topline week-104 data for Cx601 ADMIRE-CD Trial
* The tolerability of Cx601 was maintained
* The safety profiles of Cx601 and placebo (control) were similar for the duration of the trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.