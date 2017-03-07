March 7 Tigenix Nv:
* Tigenix receives positive feedback from the FDA on Cx601
global phase III trial protocol
* Tigenix NV - received positive feedback from U.S. FDA on
an improved protocol for its global phase III trial for
treatment of complex perianal fistulas
* Tigenix NV - FDA has agreed that BLA could be filed based
on efficacy and safety follow-up of patients assessed at week
24, instead of week 52
* Tigenix NV - FDA has agreed to accept fewer patients than
originally planned in study
* Tigenix NV - global pivotal phase iii trial for U.S.
Registration of Cx601 is expected to begin in first half of 2017
* Tigenix NV - is exploring further expedited pathways to
accelerate submission and review process for its future BLA
