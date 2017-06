May 31 TIGENIX NV

* WILL SUBMIT RESPONSES TO THE CX601 MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION DAY 180 LIST OF OUTSTANDING ISSUES (LOOI) DURING THE MONTH OF AUGUST.

* CX601 HAS BEEN DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLEX PERIANAL FISTULAS IN CROHN'S DISEASE PATIENTS AS A FIRST INDICATION