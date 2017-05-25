May 25 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Unaudited Group Results And Dividend Declaration For The
Six Months Ended 31 March 2017
* HY HEPS up 7 pct to 1 036 cents
* HY turnover in domestic business increased by 8 pct to
r14,3 billion (2016: r13,2 billion)
* Group's overall operating performance was negatively
impacted by underperformance of exports and international
* HY group turnover= up 7 pct to r16,4 billion
* Declared an interim dividend of 378 cents per share for
six month period ended 31 March 2017
* Outlook for balance of year is particularly challenging,
with volumes in domestic market having significantly slowed in
Q2
* Exports and international businesses were negatively
impacted by challenging trading conditions and rand strength
* Key challenge will be to manage market share and volume
growth without compromising profitability
