Feb 21 Tiger Brands Limited:
* Group turnover increased by 12 pct for four month period
ended 31 january 2017
* Says trading environment remains difficult
* Tiger brands - has decided to dispose of co's 51 pct stake
in its kenyan business, haco tiger brands limited, to its local
partner, who holds remaining 49 pct of company
* Says impact of transaction on tiger brands' earnings,
headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be
material
* Transaction is subject to a number of suspensive
conditions , including receipt of necessary regulatory approvals
in kenya
* Impact of transaction on tiger brands' earnings, headline
earnings and net asset value per share will not be material
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)