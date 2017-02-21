Feb 21 Tiger Brands Limited:

* Group turnover increased by 12 pct for four month period ended 31 january 2017

* Says trading environment remains difficult

* Tiger brands - has decided to dispose of co's 51 pct stake in its kenyan business, haco tiger brands limited, to its local partner, who holds remaining 49 pct of company

* Says impact of transaction on tiger brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material

* Transaction is subject to a number of suspensive conditions , including receipt of necessary regulatory approvals in kenya

* Impact of transaction on tiger brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material