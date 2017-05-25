May 25 Tiger Brands Ltd

* Company has put in place plans to generate "significant" savings over next five years

* Net impact is anticipated increase in operating margin (before ifrs 2 charges) of between 100bps and 160bps over five-year period to 2022

* Expansion will be complemented by targeted growth through m&a activities that leverage our core capabilities

* Intended that savings will provide "necessary source of funding for reinvestment in core"

* Immediate priority is to rejuvenate domestic business to deliver sustainable, profitable growth

* Africa and emerging markets remain a key part of growth strategy

* We have refined our approach to our african strategy by exiting non-core categories in Kenya and Ethiopia