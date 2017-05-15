BRIEF-Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Tiger Global Management LLC
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
* Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications Inc by 32.7 percent to 1.6 million class A shares
* Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Priceline Group Inc by 15.7 percent to 1.1 million shares
* Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in On Deck Capital Inc by 15.1 percent to 2.1 million shares
* Tiger Global Management LLC - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2knvbZ3)
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 20 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish narrowed to its tightest since mid-April, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors scaled back their bearish bond bets as the recent softening in inflation data has raised doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again by year-end after it raised them last week, analysts said. Short investors, or those wh