UPDATE 1-U.S. House Dems reject Deutsche Bank privacy claim in Trump query
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment)
May 22 Transdigm Group Inc:
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 7.7 percent stake in Transdigm Group Inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2q43K9A Further company coverage:
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Cenovus Energy Inc's efforts to sell C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) of energy assets, already facing a rocky road because weak oil prices are depressing the appetite for deals, has become complicated by the surprise departure of its chief executive officer, fund managers said.