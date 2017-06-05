BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 5 T2 Biosystems Inc:
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)