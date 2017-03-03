March 3 Tiger Synergy Bhd:

* Tiger synergy bhd- mhb property development sdn bhd, unit, entered into four (4) sale and purchase agreements with spanfield development sdn. bhd.

* Tiger synergy bhd- agreement for disposal of 28 pieces of freehold vacant land held under mukim ampang tinggi, daerah kuala pilah, negeri sembilan darul khusus

* Tiger synergy bhd- deal for total consideration of 2 million rgt

* Tiger synergy bhd- disposal has no significant effect on eps and nta per share of tiger for the financial year ending june 30, 2017

