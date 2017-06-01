BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Fitch on Hong Kong banks
* Fitch says tighter property regulations to weigh on Hong Kong banks
* Expects tighter regulations on property-related lending to have a material but manageable capital impact on Hong Kong banks
* Expect short-term cyclical pressure on banks' financial performance to ease, based on positive signs in domestic economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Fitch on Hong Kong banks]
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC