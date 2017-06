June 5 TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC

* TIKEHAU CAPITAL ACQUIRES JUVENTUS STADIUM’S "AREA12" SHOPPING CENTRE IN TURIN

* ‍TIKEHAU CAPITAL ACTED AS LEAD INVESTOR OF THIS C. EUR 65 MILLION ACQUISITION ALONGSIDE MAJOR ITALIAN AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍ADVISORS FOR TIKEHAU CAPITAL IN THIS TRANSACTION: JLL, STUDIO LEGALE GATTI PAVESI BIANCHI AND STUDIO TRIBUTARIO IAVAGNILIO​