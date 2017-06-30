BRIEF-Tikehau Capital launches capital increase for 610 million euros

June 30 (Reuters) - TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:

* Tikehau Capital Announces the Launch of a Share Capital Increase With Preferential Subscription Rights for an Amount of 610 Million Euros (Which May Be Increased to 700 Million Euros in the Event of the Exercise in Full of the Extension Clause)

* Each Holder of Tikehau Capital's Shares Will Receive One (1) Right for Each Share Held

* Number of Shares to Be Issued Will Amount to 27,742,059 New Shares, Which May Be Increased to 31,903,367 Shares in Event of Exercise in Full of Extension Clause

* Each Holder of Tikehau Capital's Shares Will Receive One Right for Each Share Held (According to Trading Records) as of Close of Trading on 30 June 2017

* Subscription Price for New Shares - Set at 22 Euros Per Share (Nominal Value of 12 Euros and Issue Premium of 10 Euros)

