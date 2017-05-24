May 24 Timbercreek Financial Corp
* Timbercreek financial announces $40 million bought
offering of convertible debentures
* Timbercreek -underwriters will purchase $40 million
aggregate principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured
subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture
* Timbercreek financial corp says will use net proceeds of
offering to repay amounts owing under its secured revolving
credit facility
* Timbercreek financial corp says debentures will mature on
june 30, 2024 and will accrue interest at rate of 5.30% per
annum
