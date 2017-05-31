BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 Time Dotcom Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 218.4 million rgt
* Qtrly net profit attributable 53.0 million rgt
* Year ago revenue 175.2 million rgt; year ago profit attributable 37.6 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)